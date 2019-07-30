Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Senate confirms appointment of new federal judge for Arizona

Senate confirms appointment of new federal judge for Arizona

By: The Associated Press July 30, 2019

Mike Liburdi

Mike Liburdi

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of a lawyer who formerly was Gov. Doug Ducey’s top staff attorney to be a U.S. District Court judge for Arizona.

The Senate’s 53-37 vote Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Michael Liburdi of Scottsdale to fill a vacancy.

Liburdi served as Ducey’s general counsel during Ducey’s first term and he currently is a shareholder with the Phoenix office of the firm of Greenberg Traurig.

Arizona’s two senators — Republican Senator Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema — supported the appointment, which was announced in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this May 3, 2018, file photo State Sen. Sylvia Allen keeps warm during a late-night session as the Arizona Legislature prepared to adjourn for the year in Phoenix. The veteran Arizona legislator is apologizing while defending herself from criticism for comments she made on immigration and birth rates. The Phoenix New Times posted audio of a July 15, 2019, speech during which Allen said a flood of immigration and low birth rates among whites amid a lack of cultural assimilation mean "we're going to look like South American countries very quickly." The Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, who is white, also said the U.S. has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)

Lawmaker condemned for saying US might look like South America

A veteran Arizona legislator is apologizing while defending herself from criticism for comments she made on immigration and birth rates.