The Breakdown: High stakes

By: Ben Giles and Julia Shumway August 19, 2019

Marijuana advocates are launching a new effort to legalize the drug. What’s changed since 2016?

A new report says the man in charge of the state’s prisons was “surprisingly uninformed” about broken locks that allowed inmates to harm other inmates and correctional officers

And the fired Senate Democratic staffer who won a $1 million discrimination lawsuit was back in court, asking for more damages and her job back.

Governor Ducey’s early-morning tweetstorm yanking financial incentives from Nike may have exceeded his own authority.