Ducey: President correct to not cooperate in impeachment effort (access required)

Ducey: President correct to not cooperate in impeachment effort (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 9, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday evening that President Trump is putting the Democrats into what he called a "Catch 22'' situation by refusing to cooperate in an impeachment probe.

