Home / legislature / Panel recommends broader definition of ‘position of trust’ in child sex abuse laws (access required)

Panel recommends broader definition of ‘position of trust’ in child sex abuse laws (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 25, 2019

A special committee wants to revamp Arizona's sex abuse laws to make it easier to prosecute some people who violate their position of trust with their youthful victims.

