Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Kicking up dust

The Breakdown: Kicking up dust

By: Julia Shumway December 9, 2019

The Breakdown by the Arizona Capitol TimesIt’s junket season in Arizona, and lawmakers spent their week talking policy in Scottsdale and Puerto Rico. Our reporter was in Scottsdale with the Republicans, getting a rare insight into how the American Legislative Exchange Council works.

Arizona’s Department of Environmental Quality is allowing a uranium mine operator to spray water laced with uranium and arsenic on the ground to keep dust down on its site.

And preventing cancer in firefighters and helping first responders who have already been diagnosed is shaping up to be a big fight in the next legislative session.

 

