Proposed law protects unconscious women from non-consensual pelvic exams (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 16, 2019

A state lawmaker wants to prevent doctors in Arizona from using unconscious women to help train interns in how to perform pelvic exams.

