The Breakdown: Big money, no whammies

Has your inbox been flooded with pleas from Dem PACs and fundraising groups? Are you getting a sense of 2018 deja vu? It’s no coincidence — many of the big spenders that came en masse to tight races last cycle have returned, gearing up for a 2020 election that has huge implications for Arizona Democrats.

The NCSL was here last week to discuss redistricting, which will be a hot button issue come next year.

And we have the latest update on the Paul Petersen saga, his suspension appeal hearing happened last Wednesday and his suspension now remains in limbo.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.