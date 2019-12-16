Quantcast
The Breakdown: Big money, no whammies

By: Dillon Rosenblatt December 16, 2019

The Breakdown by the Arizona Capitol TimesHas your inbox been flooded with pleas from Dem PACs and fundraising groups? Are you getting a sense of 2018 deja vu? It’s no coincidence — many of the big spenders that came en masse to tight races last cycle have returned, gearing up for a 2020 election that has huge implications for Arizona Democrats. 

The NCSL was here last week to discuss redistricting, which will be a hot button issue come next year.

And we have the latest update on the Paul Petersen saga, his suspension appeal hearing happened last Wednesday and his suspension now remains in limbo.

 

  1. Michael Scott
    December 16, 2019 at 6:48 am

    Arizona is 25% below the national average for starting teacher salary. I would like to see you address this issue.

The new Arizona Public Service CEO offered a mea culpa before the Arizona Corporation Commission on December 11 over a faulty rate comparison tool that misguided 10,000 customers about the most cost-effective rate plan.