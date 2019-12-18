Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Ducey announces completion of freeway that connects east, west valleys (access required)

Ducey announces completion of freeway that connects east, west valleys (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla December 18, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the completion of the controversial 202 South Mountain Freeway decades in the making, but he couldn’t say when it will open.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

An overlook of the Grand Canyon. (Photo by Tim Brown/Courtesy Bureau of Reclamation)

Mine near Grand Canyon uses polluted water to control dust

Arizona’s Department of Environmental Quality is allowing a uranium mine operator to spray water laced with uranium and arsenic on the ground to keep dust down on its site, but it is considering the status of the mine’s permit.