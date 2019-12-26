Quantcast
More like, ‘Where’s the money’ (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 26, 2019

The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission wants to know what happened to the money it gave the Secretary of State’s Office for its See the Money campaign finance website. Executive Director Tom Collins briefed commissioners during a Dec. 12 meeting about where things stood between the commission and the Seventh Floor and whether the commission ...

