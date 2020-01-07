Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Gabaldón to fight for more Arizona Trail funds (access required)

Gabaldón to fight for more Arizona Trail funds (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit January 7, 2020

A southern Arizona Democrat is again fighting to get additional funding for the Arizona National Scenic Trail, a cross-state trail that spans from the Huachucas to the Utah border.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Walt Blackman PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Rep. Blackman renews fight for change in sentencing laws

Rep. Walter Blackman, a 22-year Army veteran, has been in combat. Any flack he takes in the Legislature, he said, doesn’t quite compare.