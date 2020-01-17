Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Senate Republicans’ budget hews closely to Ducey’s spending plan (access required)

Senate Republicans’ budget hews closely to Ducey’s spending plan (access required)

By: Julia Shumway January 17, 2020

The Senate Republicans’ $12.2 billion budget proposal hews closely to Gov. Doug Ducey’s $12.3 billion spending plan for Fiscal 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A UPS truck passes a digital sign on I-10. Gov. Doug Ducey proposed in his January 13 State of the State Address to earmark funds for a six-lane bridge on I-10 over the Gila River between Phoenix and Tucson. PHOTO COURTESY ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Ducey’s proposed infrastructure upgrades road to bipartisanship (access required)

Spending part of a one-time windfall to build new roads and bridges was a rare idea in Gov. Doug Ducey’s January 13 State of the State Address that won plaudits from both liberal and conservative lawmakers.