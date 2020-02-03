Quantcast
Proposal to repeal English immersion law stalls in Rules committee (access required)

Proposal to repeal English immersion law stalls in Rules committee (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 3, 2020

A ballot referral that would completely repeal Arizona’s English-only law was held in the House Rules Committee Monday afternoon by a Republican lawmaker who has made a habit of holding bills in the past.

