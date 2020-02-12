Quantcast
By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit February 12, 2020

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday morning that it will be retaining a team of outside lawyers to help investigate a Globe Republican accused of orchestrating favors for a lobbyist with whom he likely had a romantic affair.

