Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Panel OKs Ducey project to lift low-performing schools (access required)

Panel OKs Ducey project to lift low-performing schools (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla February 14, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposal to give money to low-income schools through a pilot project dubbed “Project Rocket” is taking shape and moving through the House of Representatives, but not everyone is pleased.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Doug Ducey (Photo by Dillon Rosenblatt/Arizona Capitol Times)

Ducey signs first bill into law in 2020 session (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey signed his first bill of the 2020 legislative session Monday, which allows Arizona’s election supervisors to use electronic methods to fix errors on ballots.