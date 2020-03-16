Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Legislature to pass bare-bones budget this week (access required)

Legislature to pass bare-bones budget this week (access required)

To recess or sine die still up in the air

By: Julia Shumway and Arren Kimbel-Sannit March 16, 2020

GOP leaders announced today the Legislature plans to pass a basic spending plan and a series of “noncontroversial”  bills before they may recess or adjourn as a way to mitigate the effects of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.  Both House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, announced on their respective floors that lawmakers will ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Male hand putting a coin into piggy bank

Big fights loom over few differences in GOP spending proposals (access required)

Cage fighting has begun at the state Capitol.