Home / Governor's Office / Ducey orders evictions delay as economy plunges amid pandemic (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla March 24, 2020

In an attempt to relieve some economic anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction orders for renters impacted by it.

