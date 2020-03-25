Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / COVID-19 cases could peak in April, hospitalizations in May (access required)

COVID-19 cases could peak in April, hospitalizations in May (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla March 25, 2020

Arizona’s health director said today statewide cases of COVID-19 will peak in mid to late April and hospitalizations will peak in May.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

For Rent

Ducey orders evictions delay as economy plunges amid pandemic (access required)

In an attempt to relieve some economic anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction orders for renters impacted by it.