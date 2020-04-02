Quantcast
Gov. Doug Ducey’s live town hall

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff April 2, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding a town hall at 6 p.m. tonight to give updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Joining him are Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire, and State of Arizona Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ruiz.
The Governor’s Office partnered with the Arizona Broadcasters Association and Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism to hold the town hall, which Arizona PBS journalist Ted Simmons and long-time journalist Carey Peña are moderating.
Watch the town hall live here.

