Passage of resolution to overturn Ducey’s order a very long shot (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit May 7, 2020

The plan hatched by some of the Legislature’s most vocal conservatives to reopen the state’s economy hinges on a concurrent resolution that would overturn the governor’s emergency declaration.

