Sen. Quezada: ‘please don’t be that.’

Sen. Martín Quezada has long feared that the type of mass shooting that plagued other cities would happen close to home.

When a gunman intent on harming shoppers began firing on his own doorstep Thursday night, the Glendale Democrat hoped it was a joke.

Quezada was on a video call shortly after 7 p.m. at his home on the third floor of a mixed-use building in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District when he heard a series of loud bangs outside and the power went out. Instantly, his mind went to gunshots.

“I’m hoping it’s a firecracker, it’s some other type of explosion,” he said. “I’m hoping it was something else, please don’t be that.”

Peeking outside, he saw people running and walking away. And one man, wearing a mask, walked calmly through the crowd reloading a black rifle.

“I saw people who were running as if they were scared for their lives, and I saw others who were walking casually as if they weren’t sure what was happening,” Quezada said. “I wasn’t completely sure what I had seen. It was all happening so fast that I couldn’t really put it together, whether it was an active shooter or some kind of joke.”

It was one of the first days shops and restaurants were open at the outdoor mall, a West Valley destination near the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium and the Arizona Coyotes’ arena. Families and groups of teens were out socializing, though the crowd was thinner than it would have been on a pre-pandemic summer night.

“Had this been a typical Wednesday night any other time of the year when there wasn’t a pandemic happening, it would have been much much worse,” Quezada said. “We shouldn’t have to go through a pandemic to keep this from happening. This shouldn’t be happening.”

Quezada ran outside, where he saw two of the gunman’s three victims lying in the street screaming in pain. Other witnesses were shaking and crying as police subdued the gunman.

Quezada tweeted that he witnessed an “armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate,” breaking the news to most of the world. At the time, he said, he was responding as a shocked witness, not a senator, and didn’t speak in the “politically correct” way he would have if he were representing himself as an elected official.

Police later confirmed that the accused gunman, 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. of Peoria, was carrying a black rifle but did not identify the make. Quezada said he stands by his characterization of the gunman as a terrorist.

“Any time anybody takes action like that, whether it’s domestic or foreign, it’s an act of terror,” he said.

Hernandez told officers he wanted to shoot 10 shoppers at the outdoor mall because of bullying he endured, Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart said at a news conference.

“He said that he went to Westgate to target victims,” Stewart said. “He wanted to gain some respect, and he felt that he had been bullied in his life.”

Police confirmed the authenticity of a Snapchat video that circulated on social media Thursday night showing a man who identified himself as Hernandez announcing his plans to shoot up the mall.

A 19-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition, and a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old woman was injured but did not require hospitalization.

Rep. César Chávez, one of Quezada’s seatmates in the Glendale district, said he spoke to the owner of a cigar lounge in the entertainment district. The owner was able to go inside when the shooter approached, Chavez said.

“You hear it over and over again on the news. It doesn’t really hit you until it hits home,”said Chavez, who lives just five minutes from the open-air mall. “I am dumbfounded. My own backyard.”

The gunman should never have been able to get that rifle in the first place, Quezada said, calling for lawmakers to at least start discussing gun control policies that have been anathema to the Republian majority at the state Legislature.

But he doesn’t expect those calls to go far. After all, he said, it was just a couple years ago that he described in vivid detail on the Senate floor how his best friend was shot and killed in 2003, and GOP lawmakers unswayed by mass shootings far from home didn’t change their minds then either.

As of Thursday afternoon, none of his Republican colleagues had reached out about the shooting in his home district.

“This hit close to home today,” Quezada said. “It could happen in another district tomorrow. It could happen in another city tomorrow.”

The shooting shook the Capitol, where three Democratic representatives have already been affected by gun violence. Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, was a 20-year-old intern for U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in January 2011 when a gunman shot her and a dozen others at a constituent meeting outside a grocery store. Hernandez staunched Giffords’ bleeding and has been credited with saving her life.

Rep. Randall Friese, a Tucson trauma surgeon, operated on victims of that 2011 shooting. And Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix, was paralyzed from the chest down in a random 2004 shooting.

Hernandez and Friese, like Quezada, said they want to see the Westgate shooting lead to legislative action on gun control, but they’re not holding their breath.

“Every time a shooting happens, it’s the same playbook,” Hernandez said. “Thoughts and prayers — it’s too soon to politicize. A month or two goes by, and the only people who remember or care are the people who were directly impacted.”