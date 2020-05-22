Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmakers seek additional funding for child welfare programs (access required)

Lawmakers seek additional funding for child welfare programs (access required)

By: Julia Shumway May 22, 2020

At least two state senators want Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to address child welfare issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

shooting-featured

Sen. Quezada: ‘please don’t be that.’

Sen. Martín Quezada has long feared that the type of mass shooting that plagued other cities would happen close to home. When a gunman intent ...