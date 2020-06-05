Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Curfew OK for conservatives who opposed stay-at-home order (access required)

Curfew OK for conservatives who opposed stay-at-home order (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt and Arren Kimbel-Sannit June 5, 2020

Conservatives in the Arizona Legislature who held Gov. Doug Ducey’s feet to the fire over his COVID-19 stay-at-home order have had few qualms with the curfew he ordered in response to looting at a Scottsdale mall, despite his promises that he would not subject the state to a lockdown again. Many Republicans, especially in the state ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

g

Utah students could benefit from proposed Arizona voucher expansion

The Legislature has another bill that would appear to expand the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program to a small group of students living near the Arizona-Utah border.