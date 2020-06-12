Quantcast
Passage of pre-existing conditions law shows change in thinking (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 12, 2020

One of the 90 bills Gov. Doug Ducey signed this year enshrines in state statute a key tenet of the Obama administration’s signature health care law — that insurers provide health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. And while legislative Democrats, health care policy wonks and patients with pre-existing conditions say the new law doesn’t go ...

