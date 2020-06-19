Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Q&A with Gov. Doug Ducey (access required)

Q&A with Gov. Doug Ducey (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt June 19, 2020

  Walking around the Executive Tower after a legislative session in a pandemic-filled world is a ghost town.  Arizona just hit 2,392 positive cases for a single day, the highest total by far to date, the barricades around the Capitol have been removed after more than a week and Gov. Doug Ducey – sans face mask – ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

petersen-featured

Paul Petersen pleads guilty, faces jail time (access required)

  Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who was accused of paying women from the Marshall Islands to deliver their babies in the U.S. and ...