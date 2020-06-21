Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Lawmaker seeks state investigation of Tucson voting ordinance (access required)

Lawmaker seeks state investigation of Tucson voting ordinance (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 21, 2020

A new legal fight is brewing over the ability of cities to set their own election dates.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This April 11, 2018, photo shows a sign directing voters to an early-voting location in Surprise, Ariz. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs settled a lawsuit with the Navajo Nation by adopting an elections procedure that allows counties five days to fix early ballots that don’t match signatures on file or are missing signatures. PHOTO BY ANITA SNOW/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Groups settle lawsuit over ballot counting

In a deal reached Thursday, two groups who challenged the law will not pursue their claim that it is unconstitutional to refuse to count ballots that have not arrived in the mail by 7 p.m. on Election Day.