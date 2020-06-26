Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / University research experts fight pandemic on several fronts (access required)

University research experts fight pandemic on several fronts (access required)

By: Janet Perez June 26, 2020

No corner of the country has been spared from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. And although the virus has been with us since winter, only now is Arizona experiencing a full-on assault. Thanks to the state’s three public universities — Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University — Arizona does not come ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo