Ugenti-Rita defends seat against spectrum of detractors (access required)

Ugenti-Rita defends seat against spectrum of detractors (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 17, 2020

Bright yellow signs blasting Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita as “ethically compromised” litter roads in Scottsdale, where the 10-year incumbent seeks to fend off a primary challenge from a well-funded opponent. It’s the most intense primary yet for Ugenti-Rita, one of the Senate’s most conservative Republicans, who swept into office in 2010 as a first-time candidate riding a ...

Issue:

