Black lives do matter

Dear Editor:

When are Governor Ducey and local papers going to forcefully state Black Lives Matter? It seems like any strong support or comments that would benefit the Black community are not front page news. Why, because a majority of Caucasians are clueless with regards to the humiliation or offenses perpetrated against men, women, and children of color in Arizona. White folks often make comments that people of color should be more polite or submissive when they are being harassed, vilified, or physically abused. How about putting yourself in their shoes on a daily basis? The finger pointing and accusations need to stop. Instead, respect, understanding, empathy, and education need to be front and center.

Joan Rose

Scottsdale