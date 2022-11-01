Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Media unethically favors Democrats (access required)

Media unethically favors Democrats (access required)

By: Guest Opinion November 1, 2022

You media sycophants cheated for the party responsible for skyrocketing inflation and violent crime, defunding police, open borders, record fentanyl deaths, sexualizing grade-schoolers, and energy-rich America kissing Saudi feet for oil.
Tags: , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

democracy, independent, vote, Schweikert, Masters, Lake, Finchem, Hamadeh, Biden, Trump, election, election fraud

Independents – your vote will change Arizona’s future (access required)

Two strong, diversely opposite parties are vying for your independent vote. Your decision will either help maintain our democracy, freedoms, and rights, or it is possible, this will be your last opportunity to have your vote count.