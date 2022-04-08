New legislation is ugly 

Dear Editor:

We need Arizona citizens to realize that legislative decisions are being made today that will have a harmful impact on our state. The bills and propositions being considered for passage by Arizona’s party in power are beyond comprehension.

A very loud and vocal element of our government wants to initiate laws that are disastrous to teachers, students, and public education. Perpetuating the false information that CRT (Critical Race Theory) is part of the teaching curriculum needs to be stopped. Voter suppression laws that will destroy our democracy are dangerous. Add unfavorable tax bills and gun laws to this list.

Why is the Legislature not focused on Arizona’s water problem which is a huge concern, a fair and comprehensive immigration policy instead of building a wall not favored by a majority, finding a solution to combat costly prescription drugs and extending health care needs along with promoting affordable housing? Extremism in Arizona is the norm rather than the exception. Arizonians need to be aware of the horrific legislation being promoted by our state government.

Joanie Rose, Scottsdale