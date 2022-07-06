Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Trump is too polarizing to beat radical left (access required)

Trump is too polarizing to beat radical left (access required)

By: Guest Opinion July 6, 2022

I hope the Democrats’ latest unethical, tax-wasting farce (Jan. 6 sitcom) to discredit a nemesis succeeds in keeping Donald Trump from running again.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lawmakers, Ducey should be proud of state budget  (access required)

Major budget accomplishments were achieved as real investments in dealing with critical water needs, transportation infrastructure, pension debt payoffs, Rainy Day Fund investments, state employee pay raises and even tax relief as regards to the State Equalization Tax Rate were passed.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */