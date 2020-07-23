Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Arizona deserves better than Ducey, McSally, Trump in this crisis (access required)

Arizona deserves better than Ducey, McSally, Trump in this crisis (access required)

By: Guest Opinion July 23, 2020

We love Arizona. Even the heat and the traffic - all of it. It is our home, our people and our families are here, and we have built political power in our community for more than a decade. That’s why it’s tearing us apart watching our state become the number one hotspot for COVID-19 cases ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

lecture-hall-college

Make UofA comprehensive plan transparent, inclusive and fair

When the University of Arizona emerges from the current crisis, its future will be decided either through transparent participation or behind closed doors. As a longtime Wildcat, first a student and now a teacher, I ask Fred DuVal, I ask the Board of Regents, and I ask Robert Robbins: please give your unwavering support to the University of Arizona, by making our school inclusive, transparent, and fair.