Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Q&A with Murphy Bannerman (access required)

Q&A with Murphy Bannerman (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff August 11, 2020

After the 2016 election, photojournalist Murphy Bannerman went from taking pictures at rallies to organizing one of Phoenix’s largest: the Women’s March. She went into community organizing, served as a spokeswoman for the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee during the 2018 elections and has now turned her attention to voting rights as deputy director of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

qa-080320

Q&A with Lisa Graham Keegan

After the 2016 election, photojournalist Murphy Bannerman went from taking pictures at rallies to organizing one of Phoenix’s largest: the Women’s March. She went into ...