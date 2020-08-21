Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Conservative primary winners get glimpse of House infighting (access required)

Conservative primary winners get glimpse of House infighting (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit August 21, 2020

A new crop of safe-seat Republicans likely to assume control of their districts after November are already navigating the internal politics of the GOP caucus, the product of a legislative session that sharply exposed the factions within the majority party. Several lawmaker-hopefuls told the Arizona Capitol Times that they’re still deciding who to back for leadership ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

lucha-mask

LUCHA emerges as key PAC in Arizona progressive movement (access required)

Fourteen of the 15 legislative and county candidates who received endorsements and varying degrees of financial support from activist group LUCHA emerged victorious in last week’s primaries, a figure progressives say is evidence of the organization’s growing influence in Democratic circles.