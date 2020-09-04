Quantcast
Candidates spread conspiracy theory in bid to be elected (access required)

By: Julia Shumway September 4, 2020

Republican Senate candidates who won uncontested primaries have expressed varying levels of support for a unfounded and wide-ranging conspiracy theory which holds that Donald Trump is fighting an elite cabal of business leaders, celebrities, media professionals and politicians engaged in Satanic worship and child sex trafficking.

