Can you imagine Doug living on $240 per week (access required)

Can you imagine Doug living on $240 per week (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report September 10, 2020

Federal unemployment benefits are expiring for more than 400,000 Arizonans after next week and Ducey today gave no indication if he plans to step in to bolster Arizona’s anemic benefits. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Sept. 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...

