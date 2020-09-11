Quantcast
Judge rules Arizona voters get 5 days after election to sign ballot (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services September 11, 2020

Arizonans who forget to sign their early ballots before dropping them in the mail are entitled to up to five days to "cure'' the problem and get their votes counted, a federal judge has ruled.

