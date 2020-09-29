Kudos to McSally for protecting dogs from FDA

Editor:

On behalf of our 2.5 million members—including more than 13,000 Arizonans—we applaud Sen. Martha McSally for leading bipartisan efforts to end the Food and Drug Administration’s wasteful, cruel requirement that drug companies test new pharmaceuticals on dogs.

Right now, the FDA compels drug makers to force puppies as young as a week old to inhale or ingest massive doses of experimental drugs every day for as long as a year, after which they’re killed. These outdated tests are expensive, slow and fail to predict what will happen in humans. This is a particularly urgent problem when scientists are rushing to find COVID-19 treatments as the virus ravages our health and economy.

Sen. McSally just sent a letter ( http://bit.ly/FDAdogtests ) to the FDA urging it to expedite efforts allowing drug companies to employ modern technologies like organs-on-chips instead that would get safe, effective drugs—including COVID-19 treatments—to patients more quickly and cheaply. A May 2020 poll of 1,000 voters found that two-thirds support this effort to end the FDA’s senseless dog testing mandate.

Kudos to Sen. McSally for taking action to cut FDA red tape in favor of common-sense reforms that will spare dogs, spark medical innovation, and help Arizonans and all Americans.

Anthony Bellotti, president and founder, White Coat Waste Project, Washington, D.C.