Home / Recent news / Maricopa County taxpayers treated to feud of 2 Republicans (access required)

By: Julia Shumway October 8, 2020

Maricopa County’s lame-duck treasurer sent county homeowners letters suggesting they complain to state Sen. Vince Leach about wasting taxpayer money, in the latest salvo of an ongoing feud between the two Republicans.

