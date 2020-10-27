Voter beware: Dem-controlled Senate would harm Arizona workers

Arizona is blushing, slowly changing from red to blue. Polls continue to show Democrat Mark Kelly leading Republican incumbent Martha McSally.

The state of the Senate race should worry Arizona’s workers, as our state could prove pivotal in the Democrats’ desire to take both chambers of Congress. And if that happens — and Joe Biden takes the White House — our nation’s immigration laws will quickly and permanently change, ushering in a new era of lower wages and fewer job opportunities for hardworking Arizonans.

American workers have had a rough year due to COVID-19. Millions remain unable to find jobs. In Arizona alone, 5.9% of workers — over 200,000 in total — are out of work.

And that figure doesn’t include workers who’ve become so discouraged that they stop looking for work entirely. An estimated 150,000 Arizonans left the labor force from July to August.

With stats like these, it’s no surprise that voters are prioritizing the economy in the coming election. What is surprising, though, is the support Democrats are seeing. After all, the immigration agenda that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are pushing would depress wages, reduce job prospects, and tear apart the fabric of our nation.

Consider the 11 million people living illegally in the United States. Biden plans to offer all of them amnesty. He’s also promised to halt deportations of people residing in the U.S. without legal permission in his first 100 days and cease construction of the border wall the day he takes office, undoing years of progress and taxpayer funding – essentially ignore illegal border crossings.

Taken together, these moves will attract a flood of new immigrants eager to cross before amnesty takes effect.

Biden’s plans for legal immigration are just as worrisome. He wants to recklessly broaden the parameters for who can seek asylum in the United States. This change alone could open the floodgates to millions of new immigrants who fraudulently claim asylum in a bid to gain residency and work privileges. He also wants to lift President Trump’s moratorium on guest-worker visas, thus permitting hundreds of thousands of foreigners to swarm our labor market during a time of high unemployment.

Democratic control of the House of Representatives is all but guaranteed. So if Biden wins, only a Republican Senate could stop this agenda.

And make no mistake. A massive increase in overall immigration levels would mean fewer jobs and lower wages for Americans, particularly those with blue-collar careers.

Foreign born workers are less educated than those born here. Last year, 20% of foreign-born workers age 25 and over lacked a high school diploma. For native-born workers? Less than 4 percent. With a relatively limited skillset, foreign workers usually flock to blue-collar jobs, competing directly with less-educated Americans who depend on hourly wages to make ends meet.

Americans would thus see their wages drop. Flush with immigrant workers willing to jump in and work for cheap, employers could easily justify slashing wages. Analysis suggests that a 10 percent increase in the number of workers can lower wages by at least 3 percent.

Nearly 20% of construction and mining workers lost their jobs because of Covid-19. That same group saw wages drop by 30%. Likewise, more than a third of all service-industry workers were sent pink slips. And pay dropped 43%. The hardworking Americans in these sectors are already experiencing economic hardship. The last thing they need is more obstacles to good-paying jobs.

The Democrats’ immigration agenda is reckless. America’s workers can’t afford for Republicans to lose the Senate majority.

Rusty Childress is founder of Remember 1986.