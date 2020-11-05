Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Senate Dem leader selects last partisan IRC member (access required)

Senate Dem leader selects last partisan IRC member (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 5, 2020

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is set with its partisan picks and all that’s left is choosing the independent chair. Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, D-Tucson, picked Derrick Watchman, a Democrat from Apache County. Watchman is the first person from Apache County to ever be on the IRC, and the first member of the Navajo Nation. Watchman ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, for the U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Martha McSally, poses for a photo outside of the Udall Park Main Recreation Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Kelly takes commanding lead after early votes counted (access required)

After early ballots, Democrat Mark Kelly looks likely to flip Arizona’s second U.S. Senate seat.