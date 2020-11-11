Biden is on the cusp of securing Arizona’s 11 electoral votes

Arizona is on the cusp of picking a Democrat for president for the first time in 24 years as Joe Biden held his lead over President Donald Trump in the latest count.

Trump narrowed Biden’s lead to about 11,600, but he’ll need to secure 74% of nearly 25,000 votes left uncounted to secure the state’s 11 electoral votes.

Several news outlets already proclaimed Biden the winner in Arizona, including Decision Desk who called the race tonight in favor of the Democrat.

Arizona’s recount law is specific. It gets automatically triggered if Trump pulls within 200 votes. There is no other path to a recount in the state.

Political pundits expected Arizona’s election to be close, but, in the end, Biden didn’t need the state’s 11 electoral votes to secure the presidency. News outlets declared Biden the winner after he secured Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes on Nov. 7.

Biden is in position to win 306 electoral votes – the same margin Trump beat Hillary Clinton by in 2016.

The last time Arizona picked a Democrat occurred during Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996. Before Clinton, the last Democrat to have won in Arizona was Harry Truman in 1948. At the time, state only had four electoral votes.

Should Biden hold on to his lead, picking a Democrat for president won’t be the only historic feat from this election cycle in the Grand Canyon State.

Arizona crossed more than three million ballots cast for the first time. The state is projected to hit 80% in voter turnout. The only other time Arizona hit the 80% turnout mark occurred in 1980.

In Maricopa County, the state’s largest, two million ballots were cast for the first time. And the largest county in the state crossed 80% turnout tonight.

Three candidates each received 1 million votes in the county, the first time that’s happened in a contested race.

Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat, soundly defeated Republican challenger Jerry Sheridan. Biden and soon-to-be U.S. Senator Mark Kelly joined shortly after in each securing one million votes.