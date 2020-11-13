Quantcast
Republicans aim to pull veil from small political contributions (access required)

By: Julia Shumway November 13, 2020

Legislative Republicans who for years have trumpeted their support of money in politics are now looking for ways to curtail some spending after a tsunami of out-of-state Democratic dollars failed to result in the electoral take over Democrats sought.

