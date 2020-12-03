Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Good revenues belie looming budget uncertainty (access required)

Good revenues belie looming budget uncertainty (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit December 3, 2020

With COVID-19 again on the rise in Arizona and the next legislative session looming, some in the Legislature are coming around to the idea of passing a so-called “skinny budget” that retains baseline spending levels from the previous fiscal year and ducking out early, just as lawmakers did last session.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dem chair sees tug-of-war during results certification

GOP feud fuels official’s resignation amid vote fraud claims (access required)

With COVID-19 again on the rise in Arizona and the next legislative session looming, some in the Legislature are coming around to the idea of ...