Dems seek federal probe of GOP lawmakers at U.S. Capitol during riot (access required)

Dems seek federal probe of GOP lawmakers at U.S. Capitol during riot (access required)

By: Julia Shumway January 13, 2021

Arizona’s legislative Democrats are asking the FBI to investigate two Arizona Republican congressmen, one state representative and one former state representative for their role in a protest at the U.S. Capitol that turned into a violent siege on the building.

