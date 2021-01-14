Quantcast
Home / legislature / Dem urges ethics probe of Finchem at Capitol protest (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times January 14, 2021

Rep. Cesar Chavez, D-Phoenix, is asking the House Ethics Committee to investigate and possibly expel an Oro Valley Republican who was in Washington D.C. during a protest against the presidential election results that led to a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol and several deaths.

