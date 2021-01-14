Quantcast
By: Julia Shumway January 14, 2021

The Arizona House and Senate will lock down over the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and Democrats are urging a suspension of the legislative session until after inauguration day following the FBI warning of potentially violent protests at all 50 state capitols.

