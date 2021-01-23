Quantcast
Former legislative aide files ethics complaint against Wendy Rogers (access required)

Former legislative aide files ethics complaint against Wendy Rogers (access required)

Aide says Rogers yelled in his face and nearly broke his hand by slamming a door he opened.

By: Julia Shumway January 23, 2021

In his complaint and in a subsequent interview with the Arizona Capitol Times, Michael Polloni, a former Wendy Rogers campaign volunteer who started as her legislative assistant in early December, describes Rogers making derisive comments about his appearance and his family, disrespecting his religion, breaking personal items, harassing him while he was on medical leave for Covid, and “pushing me to sign the termination/resignation paper under duress.”

