Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / GOP bill would allow lawmakers to override electoral votes (access required)

GOP bill would allow lawmakers to override electoral votes (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times January 28, 2021

The chairwoman of the House Ways and Means Committee introduced a bill January 27 that would allow the Legislature to override the secretary of state’s certification of the state’s electoral votes.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Rick Renzi, R-Ariz., right, facing a 35 count indictment arrives at U.S. District Court with his lead attorney Reid Weingarten, left, Tuesday, March 5, 2008, in Tucson for his arraignment. Renzi, who was convicted and served two years in prison was among the 11th flurry of pardons and commutations President Trump issued Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Congressman Renzi pardoned (access required)

President Trump issued pardons or commutations to 143 people on his last full day in office January 19, including a former Arizona congressman who served two years in prison after a 2013 conviction related to a land swap deal.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */