Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Teller leaves Legislature to join Biden administration (access required)

Teller leaves Legislature to join Biden administration (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 1, 2021

Rep. Arlando Teller, D-Chinle, has left the Legislature to take a job with the Biden administration.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Woman holding ultrasound picture of her baby

Questions surround constitutionality of abortion bill (access required)

Amid the cheers of a pro-life rally Friday, Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, proclaimed a bill he introduced will treat women who get abortions and their doctors as murderers.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */